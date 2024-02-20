The final funeral rites of the Acting Director of Communications at the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Robert Kojo Yankah has been set for Friday, 23rd February 2024.

The ceremony will take place at the Lashibi funeral home in Accra.

The mortal remains of Mr Yankah will be laid in state at 8am for viewing and file past.

A burial service will follow at 9.00am, to bid farewell and pay last respects to him.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, 25th February 2024 at the Empowerment Worship Centre (Prayer Factory) at 9:00am in his honour.

Mr Yankah took ill on Sunday December 10, 2023, and sadly died in the early hours of Saturday, December 16 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

He was 46 years.

Kojo, played a crucial role in all the success and growth of the corporation.

He was passionate about building Ghana’s Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) and had so much faith in GIADEC as the vehicle setup to deliver the IAI.

Kojo was instrumental in the launch of GIADEC’s four projects of the IAI and Announcement of the Strategic investor for Project 2 in September 2021.

He was also actively involved in the planning and execution of the recently held signing ceremony for Project 3A on 26th January 2024, where Mytilineos S.A was announced as GIADEC’s strategic partner for Project 3A.

Kojo further supported VALCO’s consultants to develop and execute a communications strategy for the Investor Engagement process for the Valco Modernisation Project.

His contribution included the preparation of a communication plan for the cabinet memo, engagement of key media personalities and academicians and the development of documentaries for publication in the media.

Kojo built a strong partnership between GIADEC and both the Ghanaian and International media and went further to establish the GIADEC press corps, a group that he cherished and bonded so much with.

His passion, patriotism, and commitment to his family, colleagues, and the media community will be remembered.

Kojo is survived by his wife and three children.

GIADEC has extended deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Robert Kojo Yankah during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.