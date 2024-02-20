Two different investigations are underway to unravel the mystery behind the death of a form one student of the Kalpohini Senior High School in the Northern Region.

According to sources from Joy News within the Police department, they are currently investigating the death that occurred on Sunday.

The source says even though the family has rejected any autopsy to be carried on the body, they are still proceeding with their investigation.

Meanwhile the school has also set up a three member committee to investigate the matter.

Head mistress of the school, Hajia Ramatu Awudu said they will not be able to give details until the investigation is completed.

