Ghana Water is blaming the erratic water supply within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis to unstable power supply to some of its water supply stations in the Ashanti region.

The company says three of its stations, the Barekese and Owabi Water Treatment Plants and Achiase Booster Station, have in the last few weeks experienced power outages from the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The situation, it says, is adversely affecting water distribution to several parts of the Greater Kumasi Metropolis.

“The Barekese and Owabi WTPs as well as the Achiase Booster Station have been experiencing power outages in the last few weeks. This has made it difficult to produce and transmit potable water to our cherished customers and the public,” said a statement from the company.

The water company says its management has notified the ECG of the challenges, as it “counts on ECG to improve power supply to all GWL installations in the region to enable GWL to serve the metropolis with the constant flow of water. Management regrets the inconvenience the challenge may have caused”.

Many parts of the Greater Kumasi Metropolis, including Atonsu-Agogo, Bantama, Abrepo and other communities have had to struggle for water for their daily chores.

Residents in these areas are resorting to borehole and underground water sources with many trekking long distances for water.

Others are also purchasing water from privately-distributed water sources at higher costs.

“I haven’t been able to clean some of my utensils for days now. I have to use the water for other chores like cooking and washing,” a water consumer lamented.

Power supply to the region has been erratic in the past weeks.

But the Electricity Company has debunked claims of the return of ‘Dumsor’ as it works to restore what it describes as redundancies in power supply.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water is advising the judicious use of water until the situation is resolved.

“Management of GWL assures the public that supply will resume immediately after power is restored by ECG,” the statement said.