Host of the most authoritative and comprehensive afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen, on Asempa FM, Osei Bonsu has shared a beautiful photo of his wife on social media.

Today, Tuesday, February 20 is their 8th marriage anniversary.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, that garnered the attention of his followers, OB as he affectionately called expressed his gratitude and joy for this remarkable journey.

In the post, Osei Bonsu shared a picture of himself and his wife beaming with smiles.

His caption reads; EIGHT years of marital bliss. EIGHT years of grace. EIGHT years of love.

Thank you, Ansomaa.

Ekosii Sen is Ghana’s leading local language political talk show on Asempa FM and airs from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm every weekday.

