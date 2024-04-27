Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, has become the first player in Europe’s top 5 leagues to complete 100 take-ons this season.

The 23-year-old achieved this milestone during West Ham United’s home clash against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

In the first half of the game, Kudus successfully completed two dribbles against Jurgen Klopp’s side, making him the first player in Europe’s top 5 leagues to reach 100 completed dribbles this season.

Although the game ended in a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium, it was marked by notable moments. Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring just before halftime, rising highest to meet Mohammed Kudus’ cross.

However, Liverpool showed improvement in the second half, with Andy Robertson equalizing from Luis Diaz’s low pass into the penalty area.

Their pressure paid off when Cody Gakpo’s shot from a corner ricocheted off Angelo Ogbonna, Tomas Soucek, and Alphonse Areola before finding the net.

It seemed Liverpool would bounce back from consecutive league defeats until Antonio’s powerful header levelled the score for the Hammers.

Kudus, who transferred to West Ham from Ajax, has made 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists.

Kudus and his teammates will aim to return to winning ways when they visit Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea next Sunday.