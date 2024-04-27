Residents of Ekumfi Etsi-badu in the Central Region are living in fear after a mysterious discovery of fresh meat and spiritual artefacts in the middle of town.

Abusuapanin of Ekumfi Etsi-badu, Nana Kofi Sagoe, told Adom News that, the community members are shocked after seeing such spiritual items.

He said they have no idea how it got there.

Abusuapanin Kofi Sagoe revealed that, the elders of the town are on a manhunt for the suspect.

He is certain the suspect is trying to harm someone with voodoo known in local parlance as ‘juju’.”

ALSO READ:

CCTV captures final moments before Class Media group headquarters attack

MHA declares May as Purple Month for mental health awareness

NSMQ star Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland sweeps 12 awards at UG Vice-Chancellor’s Ceremony