The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ascension to the Golden Stool as Asantehene.

He said that Otumfuo embodied the spirit of Asanteman, leading with grace, fostering unity, and promoting development.

In a post on Friday, he said, “Your reign has been a beacon of wisdom, strength, and unwavering dedication to the Asante people.

“Under your guidance, Asanteman has flourished, experiencing a period of remarkable growth and prosperity.

“Your tireless efforts in education, healthcare, and cultural preservation have secured a brighter future for generations to come. We are particularly grateful for your unwavering commitment to peace and diplomacy.”

The former Trade and Industry Minister said Otumfuo’s leadership on the national and international stage has earned him the honour and respect of dignitaries worldwide.

“May your reign continue to be blessed with wisdom, longevity, and ever-increasing success for Asanteman,” part of the post said.

On Friday, April 26, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marked the 25th Anniversary of his reign as the Asantehene.

The silver jubilee celebration at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, attracted people from diverse backgrounds to experience the beauty of culture and tradition.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II welcomed traditional leaders and royalty from across Ghana and neighbouring West African countries.

Also gracing the special festival were royal officials and representatives from various ethnic groups residing in Asanteman.