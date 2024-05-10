In a rallying call to members and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress and the public, Prof. Joshua Alabi, the 2020 campaign manager for John Dramani Mahama, has emphasized the importance of unity and resilience in the face of fearmongering tactics by political opponents.

Speaking at a ceremony to receive 20 motorcycles donated by Gabriel Kwamigah Atokple-Tanko and 54 other ones on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Alabi stressed the need to disregard the fear being propagated by adversaries.

He also stated that their opponents have attempted to instil fear within their ranks, making some doubt their ability to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

He thus urged everyone to remain focused on the task, work diligently, safeguard the ballot, and remember that those who refuse to relinquish power will be the first to flee the country.

Highlighting the financial strength of the opposing party, Prof. Alabi underscored the NDC’s strength in unity, cautioning against internal discord that could jeopardize their electoral prospects.

“The NPP has money, but we have unity. If we allow internal divisions, we effectively hand over the elections to them. Let us unite to rescue our country,” he urged.

Hon. Gabriel Kwamigah Atokple-Tanko, who donated the motorcycles, echoed the call for unity, labelling the upcoming elections as a “rescue mission” requiring collective effort.

He also encouraged regional executives to mobilize constituents for voter registration, emphasising the significance of grassroots engagement.

In his address, Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, the Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, expressed confidence the NDC will win the elections while acknowledging the challenges ahead.

He thanked the donors and called for unwavering support from party members, stressing the registration period from May 7th to May 28th is critical in shaping the electoral outcome.

Echoing the sentiments, James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, emphasized the importance of timely provision of campaign logistics, urging the national headquarters to prioritize this aspect of the electoral strategy.

