A pillion lost his life, while the motorbike driver is in critical condition after being struck by a tipper truck on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway near Krispo City.

The unfortunate accident occurred as the two brothers were returning to Accra after visiting their ailing mother at St. Gregory Hospital in Buduburam.

The tipper truck from behind crashed their motorbike and run over the pillion.

The victim, purported to be a final-year student at the University of Ghana, died on the spot.

An eyewitness told Adom News that, the tipper truck was speeding and failed to notice the motorbike ahead.

He said at the time the driver attempted to apply brakes, it was too late.

The Assemblyman of the Opeikuma Krispo City electoral area, Adam Habib, has urged drivers to exercise patience and caution, especially as the road is currently under construction.

Meanwhile, the officers at the District Police Command arrived at the scene to retrieve the body.