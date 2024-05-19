Jubilations erupted in the Believers Worship Center when overseer Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah distributed $3 million, equivalent to GH¢41,723,500 to his members as promised.

This significant gesture is part of the overseer’s annual philanthropic efforts aimed at alleviating the burdens of his congregation.

Each member of the Adom and Phirocam University branches received GH¢2000 each.

However, the Second Chance Branch, with 3,447 members, receive GH¢2,500 each.

Over 20,000 church members in all branches across the country will get the cash.

The jubilant beneficiaries flashed their monies and took to the altar with wild dance moves.

They expressed profound gratitude to their prophet for the free cash.

