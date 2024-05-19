A basketball player has died after he collapsed mid-game during a match between Jersey and Guernsey.

Jersey’s Guillaume Hoareau had a cardiac arrest in the third quarter of the game at Fort Regent in St Helier on Saturday, Jersey Basketball Association has confirmed.

The game was stopped immediately and spectators were asked to leave the hall while emergency services treated him. The association said the Island Men’s Player and Minis Lead Coach died shortly afterwards in hospital.

The Jersey Basketball Association said all training had been cancelled until after half term to allow its coaching team to “process the loss of their dear friend and colleague”.

‘Terrible shock’

In a tribute, the association said the loss of Guillaume was a “terrible shock to us all”.

“G was a pivotal part of our basketball community. He was an inspiration and mentor to both our senior and junior players.

“He was passionate about basketball and improving the game in the island.

“He proudly represented Jersey at the Island Games and alongside the kids that he coached.”

‘Huge spirit’

It continued: “Beyond his official roles, G was our friend, our brother, and the lifeblood of our community.

“His energy, passion and huge spirit have given us so much enjoyment and pride over so many years.

“We wish to express our sincere condolences to his wife and young family, who we will do everything we can to support during this sad time.”

It added: “We also pass on our deepest sympathies to his wider family, friends and colleagues.”