A notorious phone thief received an unusual form of punishment after being caught red-handed for his crime at Kumasi-Adum PZ.

Instead of being handed over to the Police, the suspect was forced to clear the deep, choked and stinking drains at Adum with his bare hands.

According to eyewitnesses, they observed the thief’s suspicious activities and launched a surveillance on him.

He was caught red-handed with a stolen phone and confessed to the crime.

The stolen phone was immediately retrieved and he was handed the punishment to distill till evening.

While some bystanders expressed concern over the health implications of the punishment, citing the unsanitary conditions of the drains, others said it is better than mob justice.