Private legal practitioner, Justice Srem Sai has expressed disappointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s approach to petitions calling for the removal of high-ranking state officials.

His remarks follow the President’s submission of a petition to the Chief Justice seeking the dismissal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

The petition, initiated by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, implored President Akufo-Addo to terminate Mr. Agyebeng’s appointment, alleging his failure to comply with several Right to Information requests made by him.

Mr. Amidu asserted that his efforts to obtain appointment letters and salary details of all OSP staff on a pen drive yielded no favourable response from the OSP.

On April 30, 2024, Mr. Amidu, also a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, formally petitioned President Akufo-Addo for the impeachment of Mr. Agyebeng as the head of the anti-corruption agency.

The move has prompted speculation about the President’s involvement in the matter.

In an interview with Citi FM on Saturday, May 18, Justice Srem Sai expressed his deep concern with the President’s conduct, characterizing it as “seriously disappointing”.

According to Justice Srem Sai, petitions have often been ignored, delayed, or faced obstacles from the Presidency, raising concerns about the President’s prompt action on the petition against Mr. Agyebeng.

“I think the President’s conduct when it comes to petitions for the removal of such high officers of the state has been disappointing. It has been seriously disappointing over the years. There’ve been petitions which have been sent, and some of them have not been even acknowledged in certain situations.”

“Some of the petitions will be ignored, some of them even take too long to be sent and so many impediments have been put in the way of these petitions right from the office of the president. That’s why it seems to be a legitimate concern when he speedily and efficiently submitted this one and everybody gets the impression that he has a personal interest in this one.”