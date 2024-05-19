A CCTV footage has captured the horrifying Abrepo junction accident, which resulted in the death of a Police woman and left four others injured.

The disturbing incident, which occurred last Friday, May 17, 2024, left bystanders and witnesses shaken as they watched the horrifying scene unfold.

In the footage, the black vehicle, with registration number GS 9494-21, is seen speeding through the junction hitting pedestrians on the walkway.

According to some witnesses, the deceased Police officer and a fellow officer were managing traffic due to a malfunctioning traffic light when the private vehicle’s brake failed, causing it to lose control and ram into them.

Five persons, including two Police officers, were hit but unfortunately, one died on the spot.

The CCTV footage further captured onlookers rushing to the aid of the injured victims.

Watch video below: