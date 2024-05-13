The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the arrest of its Member of Parliament(MP) for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

The Police on Sunday, May 12 took the lawmaker into custody over his alleged involvement in a disturbance that marred the Limited Voter Registration Exercise in Kukuom, Ahafo Region.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday reportedly one person injured and was hospitalised.

However, a statement signed by the NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has debunked the narrative from the Ghana Police Service.

The NDC has said Mr Dauda has not committed any crime, adding he was not present at Kukuom on the day of the said incident.

The NDC explained that the commotion was caused by thugs allegedly affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It alleged that the thugs blocked the registration centre in question, prevented supporters of the NDC from leaving and suddenly began shooting, which story the statement said was corroborated by the police report.

“Contrary to the claim by the Ghana Police Service, Hon. Collins Dauda was busily monitoring the ongoing registration exercise in his Constituency, Asutifi South and was nowhere near the incident at Kukuom which is located in the Asunafo South constituency.

“The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms the unprofessional haste of the Ghana Police Service to publish the so-called arrest of the Asutifi South MP and create the impression all over the media as though he has committed a crime,” portions of the statement read.

The party has described the report as palpably false and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

ALSO READ: