In the season of celebrating and honouring motherhood, Adom TV on Sunday, May 12, 2024, put smiles on the faces of some mothers.

Sunday’s event was the climax of series of activities organised by the Adom brands of the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL).

There was a lot to eat, drink and wonderful tunes to dance to.

The mothers and their families were ushered out with packages from sponsors. Four mothers made away with special gifts.

They were Gertrude Essuman, Margaret Owusua, Joyce Asante, and Doris Ofori whose children competed in a cooking competition at MGL’s car park, Kokomlemle.

In addition to the tasty treats, gospel musicians, Celestine Donkor, Kesewaa Kessy, and Samuel Owusu, as well as the Ackah Blay and the White Chapel Band excited the mothers with thrilling performances.

Sponsors of the event are: Tasty Tom Enriched Tomatoe Mix, Franko Trading Enterprise, Mcberry Breakfast Cereal, 3P Garlic Mixture from Piwak, Sintex Tank, Agromonti, Levon 2 Feminine Wash, Nkulenu Palm Soup Base, Dentoral Charcoal Toothpaste, Rambo Beef Patte , Diamond Beauty Soup from Bamimo, Alhaji Vision Herbal Clinic, ATL, Chocho Skin Products, Ayiko Natural Mineral Water, Lydia’s Fashion, Elly’s detergent and Pepsi.

Below are photos from the event