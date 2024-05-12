The Ghana Police Service says it has taken into custody, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

This is in connection with the recent disturbance during the Limited Voter Registration Exercise in Kukuom, Ahafo Region.

The incident, which ensued on Saturday, May 11, saw one person sustaining injuries and subsequently hospitalised for treatment.

The police’s investigations so far suggest Alhaji Collins Dauda’s involvement in the disturbances that marred the registration process.

While in custody, investigations are underway to ascertain his role in the incident.

Moreover, the police have intensified efforts to apprehend other suspects.

In an earlier statement, the police condemned acts of violence in areas such as Cape Coast and Adugyama and urged the public to act responsibly as the registration continues.