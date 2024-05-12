Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus feels he is made a strong impact in his debut season with West Ham, establishing himself in the Premier League, which he regards as the world’s top league.

The 23-year-old, who joined from Ajax last summer on a five-year contract, has won over fans with his stellar performances.

Throughout his first campaign, Kudus has notched up 13 goals and provided six assists across all competitions.

Reflecting on his season, Kudus expressed satisfaction with his performance, believing it’s enough to announce his arrival in English football.

“I followed my gut and dream to move here and believed I was ready. When I decided to make this move to the best league in the world, I knew I was ready to take that step and I wanted to test myself,” he told the club website.

While acknowledging the highs and lows of the season, Kudus is determined to continue improving his game.

“There have been ups and downs throughout the season, but I know there are more ways to improve my game. “I’ve definitely announced myself here and I am happy that it has gone in that direction for the first season,” he added.

Kudus aims to finish the season strongly as West Ham faces Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in their final game on Sunday, May 19th.