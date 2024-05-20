Comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin has sparked concerns among fans and followers after a video of him on a hospital bed surfaced on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Lilwin shared a video of him on a hospital bed as a nurse put him on a drip though the illness is not immediately known.

In a short caption, he expressed appreciation to God for saving his life on Saturday.

This follows the premiere of his highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana on Friday.

Social media users have joined in Lilwin’s thanksgiving to God amidst prayers and speedy recovery wishes.

Watch the video below: