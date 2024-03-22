Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah has said court processes are still ongoing in her suit against colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin.

The actress has said she wants the rule of law to take its course, hence has no intention of withdrawing the suit.

“I have not withdrawn the suit, I believe the rule of law works in this country.

“So I don’t think you can insult anyone and go scot-free. If we say we are role models, people must learn from us so we have to set good examples. So I took it to court. Please it’s not a joke because it takes years to build a brand,” she stated in an interview with Accra-based UTV.

Miss Ankomah on 14 February 2024 sued Lilwin for derogatory comments against her professionalism and integrity.

In the suit filed at an Accra High Court the actress demanded damages among others in the sum of GH¢5 million and an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence.

Meanwhile, Martha has expressed optimism the court will do the needful in the case.

“If the court doesn’t teach him a lesson, it will be a very bad example that may encourage the next generation to just say anything about people,” she added.

