Ghanaian actress and fashion Ambassador, Martha Ankomah has taken legal action against fellow actor. Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, following defamatory remarks made by the latter.

According to Martha Ankomah, Lil Win alleged that she had expressed disdain towards Kumawood actors, citing their purported lack of quality storylines as a reason for her refusal to work with them.

Lil Win further criticized Martha for her role as a GTP Ambassador, insinuating that she was speaking disparagingly despite her association with the brand.

He said: “Martha, those who are richer than you are rather humble and respect themselves a lot. Do you honestly call yourself a star? Who knows you? What do you have?

“I don’t even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu and co, and made Martha Ankomah their brand Ambassador. The likes of Van Vicker, Roselyn Ngissah and co, do not do these things. They even work with us. They shoot Kumawood movies. I’m still amazed that you made such statements, were you drunk?”

He continued, “Patience Ozorkwor came to Kumasi to shoot a movie. Aki and Pawpaw, Mr. Ibu and the rest came down to shoot a movie here. But for people like you, who call yourselves refined actors; how many times do these Nigerians come to Ghana to shoot movies? They are the ones who rather send for you guys.”

In response to these allegations, Martha Ankomah filed a writ of summons at the High Court in Accra, seeking redress for the false statements made by Lil Win.

The writ commands Lil Win to appear in court within eight days to respond to the allegations.

The legal action comes as Martha Ankomah vehemently denies the accusations leveled against her, emphasizing her commitment to professionalism and integrity within the Ghanaian film industry.

She said such baseless claims not only tarnish her reputation but also undermine the collaborative spirit necessary for the growth of the entertainment sector.

As the case unfolds, both Martha Ankomah and Lil Win await the legal proceedings to determine the veracity of the statements in question and seek appropriate remedies for any harm caused.

Below is the writ

