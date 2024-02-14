A lot of people are still at sea over the sudden death popular radio presenter, Kwabena Kwakye.

The host of the political talk show – Boiling Point on Oman FM also known as Wofa KK was at work on Wednesday morning, February 14, 2024.

He reviewed the newspapers on the morning programme – National Agenda.

He contributed to the discussions on the morning show and expressed an opinion about President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle.

Wofa Kwakye reportedly lost consciousness at work and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Watch his last moments on earth.

