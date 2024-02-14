A lot of people are still at sea over the sudden death popular radio presenter, Kwabena Kwakye.

The host of the political talk show – Boiling Point on Oman FM also known as Wofa KK was at work on Wednesday morning, February 14, 2024.

He reviewed the newspapers on the morning programme – National Agenda.

He contributed to the discussions on the morning show and expressed an opinion about President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle.

Wofa Kwakye reportedly lost consciousness at work and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Watch his last moments on earth.

Kwabena Kwakye of Oman FM passes on https://t.co/xQyBXSUPw7 pic.twitter.com/aGPVSjczr3 — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) February 14, 2024

