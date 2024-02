A fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Kwame Sarpong Asiedu has reacted to the ministerial reshuffle by President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the reshuffle just few months to elections came very late.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Asiedu said “sadly, we are 2 minutes into 4 minutes of injury time”.

