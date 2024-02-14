Former Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is to be appointed as Senior Presidential Adviser on the economy.

He will also serve as the President’s special envoy on international investments and capital markets.

Also to serve as Advisor, according to Joy News checks, is Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, who, is slated to be appointed as President Akufo-Addo’s special envoy on Climate.

Mr Ofori-Atta was on Wednesday morning relieved of his role as Minister for Finance, a position he held for 7.

He leaves the Ministry of Finance with an enviable record of being the longest-serving Finance Minister in Ghana’s republican history.

ALSO READ:

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta finally out of government