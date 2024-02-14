Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been moved to the Housing Ministry from in latest ministerial reshuffle.

His deputy, Fatimatu Abubakar takes over as the substantive Minister.

The recent reshuffle has impacted around 13 ministers of state, comprising 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

A press release from the presidency on Wednesday, February 14, catalogued the sacked ministers, those reassigned and newly appointed.

Below is the full list

ALSO READ:

Akufo-Addo’s Valentine’s Day reshuffle list out

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta finally out of government