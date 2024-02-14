The Minority in Parliament has condemned President Akufo-Addo’s recent ministerial reshuffle, branding it as uninspiring and overdue.

NDC MPs criticized the reshuffle, stating that it does not effectively address the current economic hardships facing the nation.

In a press release from Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, they denounced the president’s handling of governance, expressing skepticism that the reshuffle would alleviate the profound economic difficulties linked to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his Economic Management Team.

“It is also too little too late, coming barely nine (9) months to the exit of the government. Neither will it solve the suffering and hardships confronting the people of Ghana as a result of the bad governance and massive uncontrolled corruption of the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia’s government.”

“These injury time reserves, who have been on the bench for more than seven years without warm-up, cannot make any meaningful impact in the remaining nine (9) months to salvage the sinking ship and the massive economic mess created by Alhaji Bawumia and his economic mismanagement team.”

The Minority also emphasized that President Akufo-Addo’s tenure has been marked by excessive spending and the depletion of state resources.

“The tenure of this government has been characterised by excessive borrowing, unsustainable debt, an economic crisis, high appetite for taxes, poor governance, reckless and wasteful expenditures, siphoning of state resources into private pockets of government appointees, as well as state capture by family and friends of the President and his Vice.”

After months of public pressure, President Akufo-Addo has finally made adjustments to his government.

These changes come a month after the resignation of former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who stepped down to concentrate on their political campaigns.

In accordance with the 1992 Constitution, the President formally notified the Speaker of Parliament of the government’s new composition on Tuesday, February 7.

New individuals have been appointed to ministerial positions, while others have been reshuffled to different ministries.