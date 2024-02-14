A 26-year-old pupil teacher, identified as Bernard Tamayiri, has been rearrested by the Tuna police in the Sawla district of the Savannah region.

Suspect Tamayiri was apprehended for escaping from police custody after allegedly stealing from a mobile phone accessory shop in Tuna.

According to reports, Tamayiri managed to escape from police custody in January 2024.

He reportedly requested permission from the police officers to attend to nature’s call, but instead fled the scene.

Following his escape, the police launched a search operation to locate and apprehend Tamayiri.

After weeks of pursuit, the Tuna police successfully rearrested him in his hideout.

Tamayiri is scheduled to appear before the Bole district Magistrate court on February 14, 2024.

He will face charges related to his escape from police custody and the alleged theft.