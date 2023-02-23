A 21-year-old ex-convict, Dawudu Isahaku, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment for breaking into a resident’s room to steal GHS 3,050 and a key pad phone at Damongo, the Savannah Regional capital.

He was handed the sentence by the Bole District Magistrate court presided over by His Worship Adward Essel on Thursday, February 23.

The accused person was charged with unlawful entry, causing damage, conspiracy and stealing, all of which he pleaded guilty.

According the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Abdualai Awuni, the accused person broke and entered a business woman’s room at night at about 11:00pm with his friend Ayuba who is on the run and took the woman’s hand bag and removed her mobile phone and an amount of GH 3,050.

Upon the noise from his friend in the room to search more bags, the victim woke up and started shouting for help.

Neighbours chased and arrested suspect Isahaku but unfortunately his friend fled the scene.

Consequently, the accused person was sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour with the court agreeing he has not learned from his two years jail term which he just finished serving in December 2022.

The presiding judge added that the four years will be enough to change him and also serve as deterrence to the youth who go round to monitor their victim’s sleeping time so that they can steal.

