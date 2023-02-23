A 73-year-old man, Adam Mahama, has reportedly been stabbed to death.

The incident occurred at Salaga at Raafi Angulu in the Savanna Region on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

According to reports, a misunderstanding arose as a result of a claimed ownership of a fowl, resulting in the alleged stabbing of Mr Mahama.

The incident is said to have involved two families, with some of them wielding cutlasses and other offensive weapons.

More information revealed that a young man went into the other party’s house to retrieve the fowl that he claimed was his.

The situation deteriorated, and Mr Mahama is said to have requested that the parties stop fighting.

However, one of the young men is accused of stabbing him in the stomach and back with a cutlass.

Following the incident the suspect has since fled.