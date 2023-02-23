Comedian Michael Blackson has named Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif as the only superstars from Ghana.

He made this comment in an interview on the Drink Champs podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN.

According to him, these four superstars mentioned are the only ones that Ghana has when it comes to international representation as compared to Nigerians who have a host of artistes who are major and well-known across the world.

“Nigeria has all the stars. Nigeria is like the New York of music in Africa and Ghana is like the Dubai of Africa I can only count about four superstars in Ghana. We have Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif.”

Michael Blackson added that he wants to make Gambo the fifth star from Ghana.

“I want to make Gambo the fifth star and that’s why I signed him.”

Gambo is a well-known entrepreneur and the CEO of BlackMob, an organization founded to provide young people with a platform to showcase their abilities in modeling, studio work, rapping, and other forms of entertainment throughout Ghana, Tanzania, the United States of America, and other countries.

He was allowed to speak about his upcoming single titled ‘Cut Soap’ which features Goya Menor and drops in March.

The Ghanaian rapper also presented some gifts to the hosts of the show showing his appreciation.

Gambo won the ‘Unsung Category’ at last year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and has songs like ‘Girls Girls’, No Stress and Kuacha to his credit.