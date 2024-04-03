Ghanaian presenter Serwaa Amihere has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after a video featuring her in bed with a wealthy businessman went viral.

The video, which has sparked widespread conversation online, has left many questioning its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding its release.

Henry Fitz, known for his lavish lifestyle and identified as the man in the video, tied the knot in 2019 with a woman named Dela with Serwaa Amihere reportedly in attendance and serving as the MC for the event, which was hashtagged #Hendee19.

The leaked video has resurfaced old speculation and stirred up fresh controversy.

Questions have arisen about the origins of the video and why it has surfaced years after the alleged incident took place.

In the video, which appears to have been self-recorded, Henry Fitz can be seen affectionately cuddling and kissing the woman believed to be Serwaa Amihere.

Despite the intense speculation and public scrutiny, Serwaa Amihere has remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying her involvement in the video.

As the online conversations continue to escalate, many await her response to address the circulating rumours and provide clarity on the situation.

ALSO READ: