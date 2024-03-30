Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed his resilience amid calls for his resignation.

According to him, he was focused on solving the economic issues thus was not bothered about public pressure.

“With our work, you don’t expect everyone to love you, and I was focused on crossing the Jordan with the whole community. So if some people dislike you, it’s fine. Recently, the numbers show that we went through a very difficult patch and we have turned the corner. I am hopeful that God will lead us to the right way so that in the 2024 elections, we [NPP] shall prevail” Mr. Ofori-Atta said on Oyerepa TV.

He said his role as Finance Minister wouldn’t necessarily garner universal approval, understanding that not every Ghanaian would support him.

Despite facing heightened calls for his dismissal, Mr. Ofori-Atta remained committed to implementing strategies to overcome economic difficulties.

Reflecting on the prospects of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections, he expressed optimism, attributing his confidence to the economic progress achieved under the party’s leadership.

Mr. Ofori-Atta’s tenure faced scrutiny, with members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament petitioning President Akufo-Addo to remove him due to economic challenges.

However, it wasn’t until February 14, 2024, during a ministerial reshuffle that he was replaced by Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

Mr. Ofori-Atta is the longest-serving Minance minister in the 4th Republic.

