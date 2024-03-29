Easter is one of the most popular festivals in the world for Christians and as a religious country, Ghana is not left behind.



Many travel from different places to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ with their loved ones.

Adom news reporter, Amansankyeame engaged drivers and traders in Kumasi on how they are cashing in on this year’s Easter.

Interacting with long-distance drivers who ply Sunyani, Accra, Kintampo, and Techiman among other cities, the drivers were overjoyed because passengers have been patronizing their services which have increased their daily wages.

