The Deputy Volta North Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP), Antiri Nicolas Aletso was reportedly found dead in a hotel at Hohoe on Wednesday.

Relatives of the deceased indicated that, they had tried reaching him on the phone several times but there was no response.

This compelled them to lodge a complaint with the Regional Police Command over fears something bad may have happened to him.

A team of police officers led by one ASP Simon Yevu, the staff officer proceeded to Obama Hotel room number 4 where the deceased was lodging.

He was found lying dead in a lateral position according to police investigators.

MyNewsGh.com reports that, the door to the room was also not locked.

He was rushed to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The body has since been conveyed to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra, pending an autopsy.

