The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to increase its electoral fortunes in the Volta Region in the upcoming December 7th general elections.

The Volta Regional NPP Chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanyah said a well-thought strategy has been formulated and would be expediently implemented to help the governing party break the 8.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Volta Regional Campaign team in Ho.

“On this occasion, I want to inform the flagbearer of our party and the national campaign team that team Volta is fully prepared and upbeat about our prospects in 2024.

“And as usual, Volta will contribute its quota to our national efforts to break the 8 come December 7th this year”, he said.

He further indicated that “my only concern is the timely delivery and proper channelling of campaign logistics, and we shall deliver our side of the bargain”, he added.

The NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye lauded the Volta Region hierarchy for making significant inroads in the 2020 general elections in the region identified as the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The governing party witnessed a 3.3% increase in presidential votes, garnering 101,084 votes and winning the Hohoe parliamentary seat.

Mr Boakye entreated the campaign team not to relent in their efforts to contribute to breaking the 8 to help the NPP retain power.

“We expect that the energy in the region, the cohesion in the region, the unity in the region, the hard work in the region would continue so that we even see a much more appreciation of our votes, and also build on what we have done to even get more seats in the Volta Region.

This is the region where the NDC is bagging its hopes in terms of their votes. So, it is important that we also work very hard to get more votes to suppress their votes”, he said.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa entreated NPP fateful to prioritize the interest of the party heading into the elections.

He called for unity among the rank and file of the party to form a synergy to defeat the NDC in the December 7 general elections.

He pledged the support of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies to contribute effectively to the campaign machinery in the region.

“From now till the 7th of December, it is not about you or me, it is not, we don’t matter anymore. What matters is Dr. Bawuia becoming President. So let us come together in unity and work together so that we fulfill the agenda of our President.

Our President wants to hand over, it is his greatest desire that on 7th January 2025, he will hand over the authority of state to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah” he stressed.

Mr. Makafui Kofi Woanyah leads a 39-member campaign team in the Volta Region, deputies by Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, with the Volta Regional NPP Secretary, Pope Yao Yevoo being the Secretary to the Team.

