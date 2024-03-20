The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha is urging former President John Mahama to brace himself for another humiliating defeat in December.

According to him, the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will retire Mr. Mahama with a landslide victory in the general elections.

In his view, losing the election is not an option for the NPP hence they have hit the ground running to ensure Dr. Bawumia is elected President.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Wednesday, he described the campaign of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by John Mahama as shambolic.

“I am overly prepared, and I must say that losing is not an option for us. Can you believe that the NDC led by Mahama is doing nothing as far as their campaign is concerned? Even when they heard I stormed Tamale, Mahama had to run away from me. How much more when Bawumia hits the ground running, he will pluck his hair on his body like a cock about to be used for soup” he said.

Salam Mustapha said Dr. Bawumia’s confidence in him has given him a lot of boost to rally the youth for victory in December.

He is confident with the help of the youth, NPP will have a majority in Parliament.

Mr. Mustapha said the NPP is working on the ground and will only rest after they secure victory.

