West Ham United has announced that Mohammed Kudus will not be participating in the upcoming matches for the Black Stars during the March international break.

The 23-year-old attacker was initially included in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the games against Nigeria and Uganda, scheduled to take place in Marrakesh.

However, Kudus has withdrawn from the squad due to a shoulder injury, according to reports.

In a statement released by West Ham United, it was revealed that a total of eight players from the club were called up for their national teams’ duties. Besides Kudus, Michail Antonio has also withdrawn from the Jamaica squad.

“A total of eight West Ham United players could feature for their senior national sides ahead of the Club’s Premier League return away at Newcastle United on Saturday 30 March.

“Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus have withdrawn from the Jamaica and Ghana squads respectively, having been called up by their countries earlier this month,” a club statement from West Ham United said.

Kudus joins FC Lorient’s Nathaniel Adjei and Auxerre’s Elisha Owusu, who have also pulled out of their respective squads due to injuries.

The Black Stars are currently in Morocco, preparing for their upcoming friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda on March 22 and March 26, respectively at the Stade de Marrakesh.