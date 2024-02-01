The Volta Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is attempting to impose an alien on Hohoe constituents to represent them in parliament.

Pope Yao Yevoo said the NDC’s candidate, Worlanyo Tsekpo was born and bred in the Bono Region and has never contributed to the development of Hohoe, hence does not merit a parliamentary role.

He was speaking at the acclamation of John Peter Amewu in Gbi Atabu in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region.

“I am hearing the NDC wants to exchange Worlanyo Tsekpo, who grew up in Bono and has never been in Hohoe with the precious stone of Hohoe, of Volta. Will that happen? “, he quizzed the charged crowd which responded “No!”.

Mr. Yevoo cautioned the electorates against endorsing a candidate who has little knowledge about their jurisdiction and cannot identify with the essential needs of the constituency.

“Our brother Worlanyo cannot boast of any contribution to the development of the constituency, not even Alavanyo, so he cannot come and lead you, he does not have the capabilities”, he stressed.

The NPP wrestled the Hohoe parliamentary seat from the NDC in 2020 through the instrumentality of John Peter Amewu and the Volta Regional Executives of the governing NPP.

