Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has named River Dayi in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region as the cleanest in Ghana.

The Minister made this observation during a working visit to the Volta and Oti Regions where he visited the area where River Dayi is situated.

He said he was impressed by the people of Hohoe who are able to make sure that trees are planted across the river to make it beautiful.

“Have made the dreams of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo a reality by the way you have kept the place beautiful and clean,” Mr Jinapor said.

Mr Abu Jinapor noted that river Dayi in Hohoe is the cleanest in the country and has urged the residents to keep up the good work of making sure that it remained clean always.

Mr Jinapor also commended the Railway Minister who is also the MP for the area, John Peter Amewu for making sure that the youth of Hohoe take up the responsibility of making river Dayi the cleanest and most beautiful in the country.

Mr Abu Jinapor urged the residents to continue making the ‘Green Ghana’ policy a part of them by always making sure that the river is kept safe, green, and clean.

He noted that River Dayi, which is one of the oldest in the Volta Region, has now become the cleanest in the country and serves the Hohoe Municipality and its environs.

Mr Abu Jinapor said River Dayi was then serving about 50,000 residents but currently serves 200,000 residents now.

He noted that the river got polluted because of urbanization which affected water supply in the Hohoe Municipality, adding that due to the bad nature of the river, the residents were mobilised to clean the river and also plant trees on the river banks.

MP for the area, John Peter Amewu noted that the Green Ghana initiative is working and visible for people to see.

He commended the President and the Minister for the great initiative and has asked people who do not believe in the initiative to come to Hohoe and see for themselves.

Chief Director for the Lands Ministry, Prof Patrick Agbesinyale noted that about 40,000 trees were planted across the river banks for beautification and protection.

Prof. Agbesinyale hopes that the river bank continues to be taken care of by the people of the area so that it becomes even better than it currently is.