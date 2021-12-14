Former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, who was banned from all party activities in the constituency has been reinstated.

The decision was taken at a review meeting by the Disciplinary Committee of the NPP at Asante Akyem North in the Ashanti region.

In a letter signed by Constituency Secretary, Williams Aboagye Boateng said the former MP since his letter of seclusion has demonstrated good conduct and has contributed in cash and kind to the cause of NPP in the constituency.

The letter said his reinstatement which takes effect from Monday, December 13, 2021, has been endorsed by the National Chairman, Freddie Blay.

The statement grants in full, every right due every member of the party.

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang now has every right to partake in any event and contest any position in the NPP.

An elated Kwadwo Baah Agyemang expressed profound gratitude to the executives for the decision.

He pledged his full commitment to serving the NPP and ensure unity in the constituency.

“I am a true party member and I am happy that this decision reaffirms my resolve. I thank God and give Him all the glory and the executives for vindicating the heart I serve the party with”.



Below is the letter to Kwadwo Baah Agyemang