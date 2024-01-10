The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Center Limited, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang is confident of winning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Asante Akyem North constituency.

He said he will transform the constituency if he becomes the Member of Parliament (MP), adding that, his footprints are already visible.

The NPP currently holds the seat with Andy Appiah-Kubi as the Member of Parliament.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the aspirant said his decision is a response to the call from constituents on him, adding there is a need for a change.

According to him, the NPP is not in good standing and risk losing the seat because of Mr Appiah-Kubi.

Mr Agyemang is a former MP who represented the constituency from 2012 to 2016.

He will be contesting in the election scheduled for January 27 with four other persons including the incumbent MP.

He, however, believes he is the best bet to lead the NPP to victory in 2024, after a group of Assembly members picked nomination forms for him.

