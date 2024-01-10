South Dayi Member of Parliament (MP), Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has initiated a legal action against the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.

Mr Dafeamekpor’s action is to bar Mr Kwaning-Bosompem from contesting in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Akyem Swedru constituency.

The MP is praying the court to declare as unconstitutional the aspirant’s decision to contest the race while still in office.

“A declaration that the Defendant is a civil servant and therefore cannot contest in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries while holding office as the Controller and Accountant General.”

“A declaration that the Defendant as a civil servant can only contest in a political party’s parliamentary primaries if that civil servant has resigned from his position as a civil servant,” the writ read in parts.

This comes after the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) issued a two-week ultimatum, threatening to take legal action against Mr Kwaning-Bosompem.

ASEPA contends that Kwaning-Bosompem’s candidacy violates the Civil Service Act, PNDC Law 327, and has called on President Akufo-Addo to revoke his appointment.

In a letter addressed to the head of the Civil Service Commission, ASEPA argues that the aspirant’s political engagement contradicts the laws governing public service, warranting his dismissal.

Read Dafeamekpor’s full writ below: