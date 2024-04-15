The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centre, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has urged Prosper Narteh Ogum to step down from his position as head coach of Asante Kotoko.

Ogum, the former WAFA manager, has been under increasing scrutiny following Asante Kotoko’s failure to secure a victory in their last eight matches during the second half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The situation worsened for the Porcupine Warriors after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu during Matchday 26. Their last victory dates back to the previous month against Bibuani Gold Stars.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, stressed the need for Prosper Narteh Ogum to make the sacrificial decision of resigning to prevent the club from facing relegation.

“I firmly believe that Prosper Narteh Ogum must take the initiative and resign from his position at the club,” remarked the former National Sports Authority (NSA) Board Chairman,” he said.

“In all my years supporting Asante Kotoko, I’ve never witnessed a stretch of eight games without a win. If we’re not cautious and fail to secure victories in our next three matches, relegation might become a reality.

“We, as supporters, cannot allow such an outcome, which is why the coach should reflect on his performance and resign. Although he was appointed by Otumfuo as part of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), and perhaps the members of the IMC can’t directly instruct him to leave, considering the current team performance, it’s imperative for Prosper Narteh Ogum to depart.

“We won’t sit idly by and watch the club descend into relegation before taking action,” he emphasized.

Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 11th position in the Premier League standings with 33 points and is set to face FC Samartex in their upcoming Matchday 27 fixture on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

