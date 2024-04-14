The matchday 26 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various venues with some shocking results and a game left to be played on Monday.
On Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with an impressive 3-1 win over struggling Karela United.
In the Sunday games, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams compounded Asante Kotoko’s woes with a 2-0 win.
The defeat means the Porcupine Warriors have not recorded any wins in their last seven games under Prosper Narteh Ogum.
At Akoon Park, Medeama SC pipped Legon Cities by a lone goal. Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park recorded a 3-2 win against Real Tamale United.
Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park were held to a 1-1 draw against Great Olympics. High-flying Nations FC were to a 2-2 drawn game against Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.
Aduana FC recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Heart of Lions, while FC Samartex continued their impressive run as they recorded a 3-2 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.
On Monday, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Bibiani Gold Stars with kick-off scheduled for 15:00GMT.
FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC, and Medeama SC occupy the top four spots while Karela United, Heart of Lions and Real Tamale United sit in the relegation zone.
𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘
Hearts of Oak 3-1 Karela United
Dreams FC 2-0 Asante Kotoko
Medeama SC 1-0 Legon Cities
Bechem United 3-2 Real Tamale United
Nsoatreman FC 1-1 Great Olympics
Nations FC 2-2 Bofoakwa Tano
Aduana FC 1-0 Heart of Lions
FC Samartex 3-2 Berekum Chelsea
Accra Lions v Bibiani Gold Stars [MONDAY]