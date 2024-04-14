Ghanaian music sensation Fameye has sent waves of excitement through the industry with a tantalizing tease of an upcoming collaboration featuring none other than the legendary Nana Acheampong.

Making an announcement on his social media platforms, Fameye unveiled plans to drop the new tune this Friday, April 19, 2024.

The announcement was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video from the set of their music video shoot that has elicited nostalgia.

They were both captured clad in all white outfits as Nana Acheampong rained praises on Fameye for keeping the fire of Highlife alive.

The ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker expressed immense gratitude to his senior colleague for the opportunity bestowed upon him.

With Fameye’s contemporary flair and Nana Acheampong’s timeless vocals, the collaboration is poised to captivate audiences and reignite interest in traditional highlife music.

Fans have expressed their anticipation for the release, eager to experience the magic that unfolds when these two musical powerhouses come together.

Watch video below: