Ghanaian actor, Sumsum Ahoufe has announced his decision to embark on a spiritual journey with the goal to become a pastor before he dies.

The actor revealed that, he has always held two distinct dreams close to his heart.

Pursuing a career in football and serving as a pastor.

While his aspirations in football may have waned over time, he remains steadfast in his determination to answer his pastoral calling.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Sumsum Ahoufe expressed his passion for football, adding that he possesses genuine talent in the sport.

However, he stressed that his ultimate commitment lies in fulfilling his divine purpose as a pastor.

“Of all the Kumawood actors, I am the one who can really play football, followed by Dr. Likee before Frank Nero. For me, football is my talent. I really like football and I always say that if I don’t become a footballer, I will become a pastor,” he said in an interview on Happy FM on April 10, 2024.

“In this world, we are fighting over two things, heaven and hell, and everyone would find his or her way there, so, I have promised God that I will do his work. So, take note, and if you see me preaching at Circle, don’t be surprised,” he added.

