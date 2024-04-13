Dreams FC General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has revealed that over $400,000 has been spent in their debut campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghana Premier League side has defied expectations, securing a spot in the semifinals of the prestigious CAF inter-club tournament.

Speaking ahead of their semifinal clash against Zamalek SC, Shardow shared insights into the significant expenditures incurred thus far.

Ameenu Shardow

“We have spent way beyond $400,000. Do you know how much it costs to host a match? Now you must first purchase tickets for all officials who attend the match: the referees and his assistants, the match commissioner, if there are VAR officials, the media officer, the general coordinator and the security officer. These are all people you must cater for in terms of flight, and you know how much an average ticket costs” Shardow disclosed in an interview with Joy News.

Despite the substantial financial commitment, Shardow maintains an optimistic perspective, underscoring Dreams FC’s commendable performance in the competition.

“The silver lining is that, based on the team’s stellar performance, we anticipate breaking even rather than incurring losses,” he emphasized.

However, Shardow acknowledged that the financial journey is far from over, with further expenses anticipated for their upcoming matches, particularly their Cairo expedition.

The first leg of Dreams FC’s encounter against Zamalek is slated for April 21 at the Cairo International Stadium, followed by the second leg on April 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium.