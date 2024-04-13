Some traders in the Ashanti and Ahafo Regions are proposing the selection of a female running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.

According to them, it is time for a woman to be acknowledged and endorsed as the vice president for the election.

They believe such a choice will improve the party’s chances of ‘breaking the eight’ as well as enhancing female participation in politics.

The market women at a press conference also emphasised the need to choose a female from the Ashanti Region for the ticket.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Nana Yaw Gyimah, one trader said “If the NDC has chosen a woman, the NPP must do the same. We want a woman from the Ashanti region, someone with the interest of women at heart; already, some of them have shown a lot of love to us traders.”

“We want a woman with genuine intentions about us. If they refuse to give us a woman, we will not vote for the NPP; we will consider other options.”

Another trader said “Women are very knowledgeable; even the traders here, we are able to trade for profit every time. See how our market queen is managing things here; it shows how knowledgeable we are.”

“We have love for the NPP and also vote for them, but this time we want them to put a woman on their ticket,” another market woman remarked.

To them, the appointment of some women to higher office in the government by the Nana Akufo Addo-led administration is evidence of their willingness to ensure gender equality, emphasising their belief in the party’s ability to redeem the country from challenges.

They want their proposals to be given a careful consideration.

