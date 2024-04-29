A gory accident which occurred at Dadwen area near Obuasi, within the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region, has claimed the lives of five individuals and left over 14 critically injured.

The incident involved multiple vehicles, including a Toyota Hiace ‘trotro’ with registration number AS 2889-19, driven by 19-year-old Osei Ahenkorah, which was traveling from Dunkwa to Kumasi.

Another vehicle involved was a trailer with registration number AS 468-S, driven by 41-year-old Kofi Mahama, heading from the Anwiankwanta highway to Obuasi.

Additionally, a Jetta salon car with registration number GT 3171-11, driven by 40-year-old Ofori Samuel Ankrah, was also part of the collision.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Toyota Hiace ‘trotro’ was traveling at a high speed and lost control, veering off its lane and collided with the trailer at Dadwen.

Out of the 20 passengers aboard the Toyota vehicle, including children, fourteen survived with injuries, while four individuals tragically lost their lives at the scene.

One of the injured passengers succumbed to their injuries at the AGA hospital shortly after admission.

Fortunately, both the driver of the trailer vehicle and his mate survived the collision.

The bodies of the deceased individuals were transported to the Obuasi Government Hospital morgue for further arrangements.