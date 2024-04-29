Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will from today, April 29 begin a nationwide campaign tour ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Dr Bawumia is expected to begin his tour in the Eastern region and continue in all 16 regions nationwide over the next months.

A press statement signed by the Director of Communications for the Bawumia for President 2024 Campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye said he will meet “a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, the youth, traders, drivers, farmers, students and visit businesses, including marketplaces to interact with both traders and consumers” during the tour.

“Ghanaians have been urged to give Dr Bawumia the needed reception during the tour, as he has “shown in these eight years that he has more integrity, discipline, focus, ideas, and solutions than his main opponent [John Dramani Mahama] showed in his 8 years as Vice President and President,” the statement admonished,.

“It is without doubt that, Dr. Bawumia has proven to be Solutions-oriented and remains committed to finding more solutions to Ghana’s challenges if given the nod as President in the December 2024 elections,” the statement added.

